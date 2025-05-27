Upcoming IPO: Fusion CX files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹1,000 crore via initial share sale

Fusion CX IPO: Customer experience service provider Fusion CX has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a ₹1,000 crore initial public offering (IPO).

Fusion CX IPO is a mix of fresh share sale of up to ₹600 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹400 crore. PNS Business Private Limited and Rasish Consultants Private Limited are the promoter selling shareholders in the IPO.

75% of Fusion CX IPO is earmarked for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) while 15% is allocated to non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 10% is reserved for retail investors.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for repayment of certain outstanding borrowings by the company and subsidiaries, investment in step-down subsidiaries and pursuing inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

About Fusion CX Incorporated in 2004, Fusion CX is a customer experience service provider delivering high-end, complex, and, integrated CX services across multiple channels including voice, email, chat, social media and message, and focused on key verticals such as telecom, high-tech growth and travel (HTT), BFSI, retail and healthcare.

The company has developed a multilingual global network with 40 delivery centers spread across 15 countries as on December 31, 2024.

It serves some 197 customers, including 22 Fortune 1000 companies. Some of its key customers include DMEC Capital Services, Telaid, Achieve Collection, Ameriflex, Coastline, Ajio, Meesho, Call Core Media, Arvind Fashion, Propneu S.A., Leonardo Hotels, Insurance Express, K2 ClaimsServices Sentry Credit, and Traya, as per the DRHP.

On the financial front, Fusion CX reported a revenue from operations of ₹991 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹36 crore for FY24, while its revenue for nine months ended FY25 (9MFY25) was ₹925 crore with a PAT of ₹47 crore.

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of Fusion CX are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).