Upcoming IPO: Gala Precision Engineering IPO to open for subscription on September 2;price band set at ₹503-529 apiece

Gala Precision Engineering IPO price band: The Gala Precision Engineering Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹503 to ₹529 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Gala Precision Engineering IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, September 2, and will close on Wednesday, September 4. The allocation to anchor investors for the Gala Precision Engineering IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 30.

The floor price is 50.3 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 52.9 times the face value of the equity shares. The company in an advertisement on Financial Express stated that the price-to-earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for the fiscal 2024 for the company at the upper end of the price band is as high as 22.02 times and at the lower end of the price band is 20.94 times as compared to the average industry peer group P/E ratio of 39.59 times. The Gala Precision Engineering IPO lot size is 28 equity shares and in multiples of 28 equity shares thereafter.

Gala Precision Engineering IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Gala Precision Engineering IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, September 5, and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, September 6, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Gala Precision Engineering share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, September 9.