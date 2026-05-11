Upcoming IPO: Gaurik Fashion files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds through public issue

Gaurik Fashion filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 10, 2026, to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises up to 70,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, including a fresh issue of up to 62,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8,00,000 equity shares.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards setting up six new stores for Skechers, funding capital expenditure for the establishment of new stores, and meeting initial inventory requirements for these outlets.

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Further, the company plans to use the funds for investments in its subsidiaries, repayment of debt, and general corporate purposes.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE. Credora Partners is acting as the book-running lead manager, while MAS Services is the registrar to the issue.

About Gaurik Fashion Gaurik Fashion is associated with globally recognised brands spanning the mass, mid-market, and luxury segments across footwear, apparel, and accessories categories.

The company was incorporated in 2017 and initially began operations in the distribution of sportswear and lifestyle brands. Backed by the experience of its promoters, Vishnu Pillai and Rajesh Dudi, in managing global brands such as Adidas, Puma, and Reebok, the company strengthened its market presence and retail operations, as per the DRHP.

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In 2019, the company expanded into the retail segment by launching an Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) for Skechers, helping it establishes a direct-to-consumer presence in the premium footwear and lifestyle market. In the same year, its wholly owned subsidiary, Gaurik Lifestyle Private Limited, partnered with Guess, further strengthening its footprint in the premium fashion segment, as per the DRHP report.

Since 2023, the company has expanded its brand portfolio and distribution network through franchise-based retail operations for Bugatti and by entering into a non-exclusive distribution partnership with Luxottica for premium eyewear brands, including Ray-Ban.

In 2025, the company’s subsidiary secured exclusive distribution rights in India for Bugatti, TT Bagatt, and Bagatt. It further strengthened its global brand partnerships through an association with Wolverine World Wide for the brand Sweaty Betty. Under the agreement, the company received exclusive retail and distribution rights for India, expanding its presence in the premium activewear segment.

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As of March 31, 2026, the company operated a network of 59 stores across 14 states and union territories in India, its DRHP report showed.

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