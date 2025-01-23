Upcoming IPO: EPack Prefab Technologies has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offer.

Backed by GEF Capital Partners, EPack Prefab Technologies is a mix of fresh share sale worth ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 million equity shares of face value of ₹2 by the promoters and selling shareholders.

The company may consider raising up to ₹60 crore as part of the pre-IPO placement, which, if completed, will lower the amount EPack Prefab is looking to raise via the fresh share sale.

It plans to use the funds raised via fresh issue for capex and repayment of borrowings. According to the company's DRHP, ₹101.62 crore will be used for setting up a new facility in Alwar, Rajasthan for manufacturing continuous Sandwich Insulated Panels and pre-engineered steel buildings; ₹58.10 crore for expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu in Andhra Pradesh; ₹70 crore for repayment and/or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the company; and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

In the IPO, not more than 50% of the net offer is allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and not less than 15% is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and not less than 35% for retail individual bidders.

About EPack Prefab Technologies EPack Prefab Technologies, established in 1999, operates across two distinct business verticals: the Pre-Fab Business and the EPS Packaging Business. The Pre-Fab Business involves providing end-to-end turnkey solutions such as designing, manufacturing, installation, and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures, and their components. The EPS Packaging Business focuses on manufacturing expanded polystyrene sheets and blocks, including EPS Block Molded and EPS Shape Molded products, serving industries such as construction, packaging, and consumer goods in India.

As of December 31, 2024, EPack Prefab Technologies operates three manufacturing facilities located in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh). These facilities have a combined installed capacity of 133,924 MTPA for pre-engineered products and 510,000 square meters for Sandwich Insulated Panels. Additionally, the company runs three design centres in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

EPack Prefab Technologies' revenue from operations increased by 37.78% from ₹656.76 crore in Fiscal 2023 to ₹904.90 crore in Fiscal 2024. Restated Profit for the year increased from ₹23.97 crore in Fiscal 2023 to ₹42.96 crore in Fiscal 2024.

Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers, and KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.