Upcoming IPO: Haryana-based Aggcon Equipments International files DRHP with Sebi for public issue

Upcoming IPO: Infrastructure equipment rental firm, Aggcon Equipments International, filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday, 10 July 2025.

Advertisement

Aggcon Equipments International Limited is an infrastructure equipment rental company which caters to clients who require a large fleet size of the latest infrastructure equipment and a team of experts, skilled operators, and maintenance staff.

According to the company's official website, the services include foundation equipment, lifting equipment, road construction equipment, concrete equipment, earth-moving equipment, and material handling equipment.

Aggcon Equipments International IPO details The DRHP filing shows that the company is offering a book-built initial public offering (IPO) comprising both a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company is going to offer a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹332 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 94,00,000 or 94 lakh shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece for both.

Advertisement

Jitender Aggarwal and Renu Aggarwal are the promoters selling stake through the public offer as they aim to shed 54 lakh and 40 lakh equity shares respectively, according to the draft papers.

Also Read | TCS Q1 Results: 5 key highlights from June quarter earnings

The company aims to raise the funds for the stock market to fulfil a loan repayment requirement of ₹168 crore. Aggcon Equipments also aims to invest ₹84 crore towards the purchase of new equipment, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd is the solo book-running lead manager for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly known as Link Intime India is the registrar to the offer.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee