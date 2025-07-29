Upcoming IPO: Highway Infrastructure IPO opens on August 5, price band set at ₹65-70 apiece; check GMP

Highway Infrastructure IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹65 to ₹70 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Highway Infrastructure IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5 and will close on Thursday, August 7. The allocation to anchor investors for the Highway Infrastructure IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 4. The Highway Infrastructure IPO lot size is 211 equity shares and in multiples of 211 equity shares thereafter.

Highway Infrastructure IPO has reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 30% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 40% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Highway Infrastructure IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 8 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 11 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Highway Infrastructure share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 12.

Highway Infrastructure IPO details Highway Infrastructure IPO consists of a new equity share issuance amounting to ₹97.5 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale of 46.4 lakh shares from promoters Arun Kumar Jain and Anoop Agrawal.

The company, engaged in infrastructure development and management, operates in toll collection, EPC infrastructure, and real estate sectors. It plans to allocate ₹65 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for working capital needs, with the remaining funds designated for general corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd serves as the lead manager for the Highway Infrastructure IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the registrar for the offering.

Company details Highway Infrastructure Limited, established in 1995, is an Indian company focused on infrastructure development and management, particularly in toll collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, and real estate development. The firm is adept at constructing and maintaining roads, highways, bridges, and residential developments.

As of May 2025, Highway Infrastructure’s combined orderbook was valued at ₹666.3 crore, which included ₹59.5 crore from the toll collection sector and ₹606.8 crore from the EPC infrastructure division.

In the last fiscal year, the toll collection sector accounted for 77 percent of the company’s revenue, while the EPC infrastructure division contributed 21 percent, with the remaining portion coming from the real estate sector.

Highway Infrastructure achieved a profit of ₹22.4 crore in fiscal 2025, marking a 4.6 percent increase from the previous year, despite a decline in overall revenue, boosted by other income and operational performance. During the same time frame, revenue decreased by 13.6 percent to ₹495.7 crore.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (with a P/E of 44.38) and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (with a P/E of 14).

