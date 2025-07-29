Subscribe

Upcoming IPO: Highway Infrastructure IPO opens on August 5, price band set at ₹65-70 apiece; check GMP

Highway Infrastructure IPO price band has been set between 65 and 70 per share, with subscriptions open from August 5 to August 7. It reserves shares for QIBs, NIIs, and retail investors, and plans to raise 97.5 crore for working capital and corporate purposes.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 Jul 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Upcoming IPO: Highway Infrastructure IPO opens on August 5, price band set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65-70 apiece; check GMP
Upcoming IPO: Highway Infrastructure IPO opens on August 5, price band set at ₹65-70 apiece; check GMP(Company Website)

Highway Infrastructure IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 65 to 70 per equity share of the face value of 5. The Highway Infrastructure IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5 and will close on Thursday, August 7. The allocation to anchor investors for the Highway Infrastructure IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 4. The Highway Infrastructure IPO lot size is 211 equity shares and in multiples of 211 equity shares thereafter.

Advertisement

Highway Infrastructure IPO has reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 30% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 40% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Highway Infrastructure IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 8 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 11 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Highway Infrastructure share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 12.

Also Read | Aditya Infotech IPO Day 1 Live: Issue booked 55% so far. Check GMP, review, more

Highway Infrastructure IPO details

Highway Infrastructure IPO consists of a new equity share issuance amounting to 97.5 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale of 46.4 lakh shares from promoters Arun Kumar Jain and Anoop Agrawal.

Advertisement

The company, engaged in infrastructure development and management, operates in toll collection, EPC infrastructure, and real estate sectors. It plans to allocate 65 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for working capital needs, with the remaining funds designated for general corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd serves as the lead manager for the Highway Infrastructure IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the registrar for the offering.

Also Read | Laxmi India Finance IPO Day 1 Live: GMP signals 6% listing pop! Issue booked 14%

Company details

Highway Infrastructure Limited, established in 1995, is an Indian company focused on infrastructure development and management, particularly in toll collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, and real estate development. The firm is adept at constructing and maintaining roads, highways, bridges, and residential developments.

As of May 2025, Highway Infrastructure’s combined orderbook was valued at 666.3 crore, which included 59.5 crore from the toll collection sector and 606.8 crore from the EPC infrastructure division.

Advertisement

In the last fiscal year, the toll collection sector accounted for 77 percent of the company’s revenue, while the EPC infrastructure division contributed 21 percent, with the remaining portion coming from the real estate sector.

Highway Infrastructure achieved a profit of 22.4 crore in fiscal 2025, marking a 4.6 percent increase from the previous year, despite a decline in overall revenue, boosted by other income and operational performance. During the same time frame, revenue decreased by 13.6 percent to 495.7 crore.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (with a P/E of 44.38) and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (with a P/E of 14).

Advertisement

Also Read | Shanti Gold IPO Day 3 Live: Issue booked 13.84x so far. Apply or not?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPO: Highway Infrastructure IPO opens on August 5, price band set at ₹65-70 apiece; check GMP
Read Next Story