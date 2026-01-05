Upcoming IPO: Hindustan Laboratories files DRHP with SEBI for an IPO; details here

Upcoming IPO: Hindustan Laboratories has filed a DRHP with SEBI for its proposed IPO. The offer has a total issue size of up to 1,41,00,000 shares of face value of ₹10, comprising a

fresh issue of up to 50,00,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 91,00,000 shares.

Rajesh Vasantray Doshi is the promoter selling shareholder offloading up to 91,00,000 shares in the OFS.

Meanwhile, the company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

As per the DRHP, Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the issue.

The shares of Hindustan Laboratories are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Hindustan Laboratories business overview Hindustan Laboratories is an Indian pharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the large-scale manufacturing and supply of generic medicines to government institutions under a business-to-government (B2G) framework.

As per the DRHP, the company's products are primarily generic formulations, which are medicines for which the patents have expired and that are typically used as a substitute for other expensive branded medicines.

"We supply our products primarily under procurement contracts for central government projects under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through Government of India agencies as well as state government agencies or bodies," reads the RHP.

Also Read | Silverstorm Parks and Resorts files DRHP for SME IPO launch. Details here

It supplied its products across India to 27 States and Union Territories during the six months ended September 30, 2025, and to 27 states and Union Territories during Fiscal 2025, as per the DRHP.

"Our products are supplied either under brand names or under their generic names, depending on the specific requirements and preferences of our customers. Regardless of the nomenclature, all our products (save for those we manufacture for others) carry our logo, ensuring consistent brand identity and quality assurance.

Read all IPO market-related news here