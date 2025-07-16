Upcoming IPO: Indira IVF Hospital files for public offer via confidential route

Upcoming IPO: Indian fertility services provider Indira IVF Hospital joined several other companies that have filed their draft red papers with the stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO) via the confidential route, a newspaper advertisement showed on Wednesday.

Advertisement

This public announcement is being made to inform the public that the company has filed the pre-filed DRHP with SEBI in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the mainboard of the Stock Exchanges, Indira IVF said, according to the advertisement.

The confidential route allows companies to submit draft IPO papers to Sebi for feedback without making the details public, giving them greater flexibility on timing and disclosure.

Indira IVF IPO Size According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, Indira IVF's IPO size could be around ₹3500 crore.

The deal won’t involve the issue of new stock as existing shareholders will be selling their holdings, the Bloomberg report added. The report further added that EQT will likely offload ₹2,900 crore of shares via the public offer, and three members of the founding family — Ajay Murdia, Kshitiz Murdia and Nitiz Murdia — will each sell shares worth ₹200 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | WeWork India, Studds Accessories get SEBI nod to launch IPO

Indira IVF withdrew its IPO draft filed in February after concerns arose from SEBI about the timing, as it coincided with the release of a Bollywood biopic on its founder.

Founded in 2011, the company runs over 155 fertility centres and collaborates with 315 IVF specialists across India, based on its earlier prospectus submitted in September 2024.

Meanwhile, according to media sources Gaudium IVF and Women Health, another prominent player in the fertility care space, is also preparing to refile its DRHP in the immediate future, as part of its continued efforts to tap into capital markets and fuel its next phase of growth.

Several companies like INOX Clean Energy, Shadowfax Technologies, Shiprocket, Tata Capital and PhysicsWallah and boAt among others have chosen to file IPO papers via confidential route.

Advertisement