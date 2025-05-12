Upcoming IPO: Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO opens on May 13; issue price band set at ₹100 apiece; check GMP

Upcoming IPO: Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 13 and close on Thursday, May 15. Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO price band has been fixed at ₹100 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

Founded in 2017, Integrity Infrabuild Developers Limited is a Class-A civil contractor certified by the Government of Gujarat.

The firm carries out construction tasks as a contractor for state government projects in Gujarat and frequently subcontracts in order to enhance its foothold in the region's construction market.

As of March 31, 2025, the company has obtained current contracts amounting to ₹20,598 lakhs. Out of this total, work valued at ₹4,291 lakhs has been completed, while the remaining ₹16,307 lakhs are accounted for in their order book.

As per Prospectus, the company's listed peers are Udayshivakumar Infra Limited (with a P/E of 6.82), and V R Infraspace Limited (with a P/E of 67.04).

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO details Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO consists of a fresh issue of 12,00,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹12 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO aims to use the net proceeds from this issue for several purposes, including the acquisition of machinery and equipment, financing working capital needs, and general corporate objectives.

Aryaman Financial Services Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO, whereas Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar handling the issue. Aryaman Capital Markets Limited acts as the market maker for the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO GMP today Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com Advertisement

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.