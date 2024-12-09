Upcoming IPO: International Gemmological Institute IPO is set to hit the Indian primary market on Friday, December 13. The ₹4,225 crore book-built issue, which combines a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), will conclude on Tuesday, December 17.

The company has fixed the price band of ₹397- ₹417 for the issue.

International Gemmological Institute IPO details The International Gemmological Institute IPO combines a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,475 crore and an OFS of up to ₹2,750 crore by BCP Asia II TopCo Pte. Ltd, the promoter of the jewellery certifier.