Upcoming IPO: The International Gemmological Institute IPO will hit the Indian primary market on December 13. The price band is set between ₹ 397- ₹ 417, and the offer will close on December 17.

Upcoming IPO: International Gemmological Institute IPO is set to hit the Indian primary market on Friday, December 13. The ₹4,225 crore book-built issue, which combines a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), will conclude on Tuesday, December 17.

The company has fixed the price band of ₹397- ₹417 for the issue.

International Gemmological Institute IPO details The International Gemmological Institute IPO combines a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹1,475 crore and an OFS of up to ₹2,750 crore by BCP Asia II TopCo Pte. Ltd, the promoter of the jewellery certifier.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of IGI Belgium Group and IGI Netherlands Group from its promoter. Some of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.