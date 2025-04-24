Upcoming IPO: Iware Supplychain Services IPO opens on April 28; issue price band set at ₹95 apiece; check GMP

Upcoming IPO: Iware Supplychain Services Limited IPO will open for subscription on Monday, April 28 and close on Wednesday, April 30. Iware Supplychain Services IPO price band has been fixed at ₹95 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

Established in 2018, Iware Supply Chain Services Limited is a nationwide integrated logistics provider in India, offering a diverse array of services, including warehousing (with third-party logistics (3PL) and carrying & forwarding agent functions), transportation, rake handling services, auxiliary business services, and rental income, operating.

The firm operates throughout various states such as Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, effectively delivering comprehensive supply chain management solutions via their extensive network nationwide.

Iware Supply Chain Services Limited delivers logistics support and solutions through its broad network and integrated services across the Indian subcontinent. The firm manages over 100 BCN rakes each year, facilitating the transport of about 220,000 metric tons of goods annually.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Pranik Logistics Limited (with a P/E of 12.73), and Shreeji Translogistics Limited (with a P/E of 16.74).

Iware Supplychain Services IPO details Iware Supplychain Services IPO consists of a fresh issue of 28,56,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹27.13 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Iware Supplychain Services IPO plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, including the capital expenses needed for building a new industrial facility; financing working capital needs; and general corporate purposes.

GetFive Advisors Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Iware Supplychain Services IPO, and Kfin Technologies Limited is responsible for the registrarial duties related to the issue. The market maker for the Iware Supplychain Services IPO is Smc Global Securities Ltd.

Iware Supplychain Services IPO GMP today Iware Supplychain Services IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹95 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.