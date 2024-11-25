Upcoming IPO: Kalpataru, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing gets SEBI nod for IPO

  • Upcoming IPO: Kalpataru, Unimech Aerospace received SEBI's final observation for their IPOs. Kalpataru plans to raise 15,900 mln for debt and corporate purposes, while Unimech's proceeds will fund capital expenditures and working capital needs, alongside an offer for sale from various investors.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Nov 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Upcoming IPO: Kalpataru and Unimech Aerospace received SEBI's final approval for their IPOs. Photo: iStock
Upcoming IPO: Kalpataru and Unimech Aerospace received SEBI’s final approval for their IPOs. Photo: iStock(iStock)

Upcoming IPO: Kalpataru Ltd and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd has been issued final observation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), allowing them to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). Kalpataru filed its IPO documents with SEBI on August 14, 2024, while Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing filed draft papers on August 20, 2024.

Kalpataru is a well-known real estate developer in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) of Maharashtra, with a presence in all micro-markets throughout the area, according to the Anarock Report. The company is fully integrated into the real estate development process, engaging in key activities such as identifying and acquiring land (or development rights), planning, designing, executing, selling, and marketing their projects.

As of March 31, 2024, Kalpataru has approximately 22.02 million square feet (msf) of ongoing projects. Additionally, their upcoming projects amount to about 19.93 msf of developed area and are expected to be launched in phases during the financial years 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Also Read | Enviro Infra Engineers IPO DAY 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 12.52x on second day

Kalpataru IPO details

The company’s initial public offering includes a new issue of up to 15,900 million. It plans to use the net proceeds primarily to repay or pre-pay, either in full or in part, certain borrowings incurred by the company and its subsidiaries, as well as for general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd are serving as the book running lead managers for this offering.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO details

Founded in 2016, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing specializes in “build to print” and “build to specifications” services. This includes machining, fabrication, assembly, testing, and the creation of new products based on the specific requirements of its clients.

The company is a leading manufacturer of complex tooling, mechanical assemblies, electro-mechanical turnkey systems, and precision components. These products are widely used in aeroengine and airframe tooling for production, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and line maintenance activities, as noted in an F&S Report.

 

Also Read | These SME IPOs broke the chain of negative IPO returns. Here’s why

The offer for sale includes equity shares being sold by various individuals, with Ramakrishna Kamojhala, Mani P, and Rajanikanth Balaraman each offering up to 45 crore, Preetham S V offering up to 30 crore, and Rasmi Anil Kumar offering up to 85 crore.

The proceeds from the fresh issue, totaling 32.59 crore, will be allocated towards capital expenditure aimed at expansion through the purchase of machinery and equipment. Additionally, 25.28 crore will be used to meet the working capital requirements of the company. The investment in its material subsidiary is planned to be 43.94 crore for capital expenditure related to machinery and equipment, along with 44.71 crore for working capital needs. Furthermore, 40 crore will be allocated for the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd and Equirus Capital Private Ltd are serving as the book-running lead managers for this issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd is acting as the registrar to the offer.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Anya Polytech & Fertilizers gets NSE nod for SME IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPO: Kalpataru, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing gets SEBI nod for IPO

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

446.85
03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-13.9 (-3.02%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

342.85
03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
5.85 (1.74%)

Tata Steel share price

143.60
03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
0.8 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India share price

844.75
03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
28.7 (3.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Wipro share price

582.75
03:54 PM | 25 NOV 2024
11.35 (1.99%)

Federal Bank share price

213.00
03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
3.75 (1.79%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,892.00
03:52 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-7.05 (-0.37%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,733.95
03:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-13.75 (-0.79%)
More from 52 Week High

Adani Green Energy share price

967.65
03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-84.75 (-8.05%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,182.00
03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-69.65 (-5.56%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,159.25
03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-56.75 (-4.67%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

624.85
03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-24.55 (-3.78%)
More from Top Losers

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

397.05
03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
32.15 (8.81%)

Central Bank Of India share price

56.89
03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
4.56 (8.71%)

Emami share price

693.05
03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
54.1 (8.47%)

Sumitomo Chemical India share price

554.35
03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
40.4 (7.86%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.