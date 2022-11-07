Kaynes Technology India Limited (KTIL), an IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company, will kick off its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription this week on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The will conclude on November 14 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on November 9. The company has fixed a price band of ₹559 to ₹587 per share.

The company has cut fresh issue size to ₹530 crore from ₹650 crore planned earlier. Besides, there would be an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 55.85 lakh equity shares by a promoter and an existing shareholder. The OFS comprises sale of 20.84 lakh equity shares by promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan and 35 lakh equity shares by existing shareholder Freny Firoze Irani.

The company undertook pre-IPO placement of 23,38,760 equity shares at a price of ₹555.85 apiece to Acacia Banyan Partners and Volrado Venture Partners Fund II aggregating to ₹130 crore.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, funding capital expenditure for its manufacturing facilities at Mysore and Manesar and funding working capital requirements. Also, the company plans to invest in its arm Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for setting up a new facility at Chamarajanagar in Karnataka.

Mysore-based Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing services.

It has experience in providing conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing and life-cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, IoT, Information Technology (IT) and other segments. The company has eight production plants in Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.