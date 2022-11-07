Upcoming IPO: Kaynes Technology's issue opens this week. Key things to know1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 12:31 PM IST
- Kaynes Technology IPO: The company has fixed a price band of ₹559 to ₹587 per share
Kaynes Technology India Limited (KTIL), an IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company, will kick off its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription this week on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The will conclude on November 14 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on November 9. The company has fixed a price band of ₹559 to ₹587 per share.