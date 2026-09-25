Upcoming IPO: Kian-M Export files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO; key things to know

Textile manufacturer and exporter Kian-M Export Ltd has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 25, 2026, to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of up to ₹500 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 15 lakh shares, which will be offered by the existing shareholders.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards working capital requirements, acquiring a 35.29% stake in Ultra Denim Ltd, funding the purchase of machinery and equipment, and making capital expenditure investments in its material subsidiary, Usha Cotton Ltd.

Further, the company plans to use a portion of the funds for general corporate purposes. Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE.

About Kian-M Export The company manufactures finished textiles by converting raw, unfinished fabric into a range of products. It manufactures sarees under both its Revelo brand and on a white-label basis, along with fabrics used for African prints such as kitenge and kanga, modern apparel including shirts and pants, and South Asian ethnic and traditional wear such as salwar kameez.

It also manufactures women's contemporary, ethnic and occasion wear, including salwar kameez, under its Orcoss brand, which focuses on the premium segment. In addition, the company produces fabrics for Middle Eastern-style garments.

The company said it focuses on consistently producing high-quality products at scale through standard operating processes and modern machinery. Its manufacturing facilities use digital and rotary printing machines imported from Italy, Austria, Germany and China, with most of the machines purchased during FY2023 and FY2024.

"We have demonstrated consistent growth and profitability from Fiscal 2024 to Fiscal 2026, with our revenue from operations, EBITDA and our profit for the year increasing at a CAGR of 25.09%, 63.27% and 118.82%, respectively," the company said in its DRHP report.

African print fabrics had the largest revenue share at 52% in FY26, with the company largely exporting these products to African markets.

In its DRHP, the company said the African fabric market was valued at US$18.65 billion in calendar year 2020 and US$24.25 billion in calendar year 2025 and is projected to reach US$33.45 billion by calendar year 2030P, at a CAGR of 6.6% during calendar year 2025-2030P.