Mint Market
Upcoming IPO: KKR-backed Advanta Enterprises files DRHP with Sebi to raise funds from stock market — Details here

Upcoming IPO: Advanta Enterprises filed its initial draft papers with the capital markets regulator on Monday, 19 January 2026, as the company aims to raise funds from the Indian stock market via an offer for sale (OFS) issue. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published19 Jan 2026, 11:08 PM IST
Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based agriculture firm Advanta Enterprises filed its preliminary draft papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Monday, 19 January 2026.

The global agro-solutions company, Advanta Enterprises, aims to raise funds from the Indian stock market through an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) issue of equity shares.

Advanta Enterprises IPO details

Advanta Enterprises is offering a book-built issue initial public offering (IPO) comprising the entire offer for sale (OFS) component of 36,105,578 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece.

The company has not disclosed the total amount of funds it seeks to raise from the Indian stock market via the public issue.

According to the company's DRHP filing, there is no fresh issue portion of the initial public offering (IPO). Hence, all the funds raised from the Indian stock market will be received by the promoter and investor selling stakeholders, and the company will not get any proceeds from the public issue.

UPL Limited is the sole promoter selling stakeholder via the OFS public issue, selling 28,107,578 equity shares, while Melwood Holdings at up to 7,995,390 equity shares and KIA EBT at 2,610 equity shares are the investor selling stakeholders in the IPO round.

JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, and Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the offer.

About Advanta Enterprises

Global agro-tech giant, UPL group subsidiary, Advanta Enterprises, specialises in research and development and distribution of hybrid seeds for various segments like vegetables and other crops.

The DRHP data also showed that Advanta Enterprises' net profit for the July to September quarter of the financial year 2025-26 was at 539.93 crore. The company earned a net profit of 921.53 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, while the profits were at 799.83 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Advanta's revenue from core operations was at 3,067 crore as of the second quarter of the current fiscal year, while the income was at 5,565.74 crore as of the year ended 2024-25.

As of 30 September 2025, the company's net worth stood at 7,321.28 crore, according to the company's preliminary filings with Sebi.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
