Upcoming IPO: Laxmi India Finance IPO opens on July 29, price band set at ₹150-158 apiece

Upcoming IPO: Laxmi India Finance IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹150 to ₹158 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Laxmi India Finance IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29 and will close on Thursday, July 31. The allocation to anchor investors for the Laxmi India Finance IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 28.

Advertisement

The floor price is 30 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 31.60 times the face value of the equity shares. The Laxmi India Finance IPO lot size is 94 equity shares and in multiples of 94 equity shares thereafter.

Laxmi India Finance IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved upto 160,928 equity shares.