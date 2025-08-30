Upcoming IPO: Leap India files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,400 crore via public issue — Details here

Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based supply chain asset provider Leap India Ltd filed its preliminary draft papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Friday, 29 August 2025, according to the official filing.

The company aims to raise a total of ₹2,400 crore from the Indian stock market via a combination of fresh issue of equity shares, along with an offer for sale (OFS) component.

Leap India IPO Details Leap India is offering a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece, amounting to ₹400 crore. The IPO also has an offer for sale (OFS) component, offering equity shares owned by the promoter selling stakeholder amounting to ₹2,000 crore, according to the draft papers.

The company plans to use the proceeds raised from the fresh issue to fund ₹300 crore of debt repayment, and the rest of the funds are set to be used for working capital requirements.

Vertical Holdings and KIA EBT are the promoters selling stakeholders in the public issue. The company aims to allocate not more than 50% of the offer to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while they plan to allot not more than 15% to non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% to the retail investors.

JM Financial Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, UBS Securities India Private Ltd and Avendus Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

About Leap India According to the official company data, Leap India holds 13.57 million assets and has a pan-India network of 7,747 customer touchpoints and 30 fulfilment centres. The company uses these centres to facilitate the storage, maintenance, repair, and rapid deployment of its assets to its customers.

With over 900 customers, Leap India caters to marquee clients like Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Ltd, Marico Ltd, Haier Appliances Private Ltd, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Ltd., Daikin, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, and JM Baxi, etc.

The filing data also showed that the company has earned ₹485 crore in revenue from core operations, while making ₹37.5 crore in net profits for the financial year ended 2024-25.

