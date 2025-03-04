Mint Market

Upcoming IPO: MINT EXCLUSIVE! OYO IPO to hit Dalal Street within next 6-12 months

Oyo Hotels plans to launch an IPO on Indian stock exchanges within 6 to 12 months, following consistent profits over the last eight quarters. The startup reported a net profit of 229 crore in FY24, marking its first full-year profit in 12 years.

Saloni Goel
Published4 Mar 2025, 12:41 PM IST
Upcoming IPO: MINT EXCLUSIVE - OYO IPO to hit Dalal Street within next 6-12 months

Upcoming IPO: Oyo Hotels is preparing to list on the Indian stock exchanges within the next six to 12 months, amid a strong profit trajectory.

"Given we are consistently posting profits for the last eight quarters, we are in a situation to announce IPO plans in the next 2-4 quarters," sources close to the matter told Mint.

Oyo's financial trajectory

The hospitality sector-based startup, led by Ritesh Agarwal, reported its first full-year net profit in its 12 years of operation in the financial year 2023-2024 (FY24).

Oyo reported its profit after tax of 229 crore in FY24 as against a loss of 1,286 crore in FY23. This was followed by a profit of 132 crore in the first quarter of FY25, which increased to 158 crore in the second quarter and further grew to 166 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

IPO-bound Oyo, which recently acquired the American budget hotel chain Motel 6, expects it to add substantially to its topline, with the company's EBITDA expected to cross 2,000 crore by 2025-26.

The travel tech startup estimates that Motel 6 will add over 630 crore to its EBITDA in the coming financial year, which will be the first full year of its integration.

More to come...

First Published:4 Mar 2025, 12:41 PM IST
