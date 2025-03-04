Upcoming IPO: MINT EXCLUSIVE! OYO IPO to hit Dalal Street within next 6-12 months

Upcoming IPO: Oyo Hotels is preparing to list on the Indian stock exchanges within the next six to 12 months, amid a strong profit trajectory.

"Given we are consistently posting profits for the last eight quarters, we are in a situation to announce IPO plans in the next 2-4 quarters," sources close to the matter told Mint.

Oyo's financial trajectory The hospitality sector-based startup, led by Ritesh Agarwal, reported its first full-year net profit in its 12 years of operation in the financial year 2023-2024 (FY24).

Advertisement

Oyo reported its profit after tax of ₹229 crore in FY24 as against a loss of ₹1,286 crore in FY23. This was followed by a profit of ₹132 crore in the first quarter of FY25, which increased to ₹158 crore in the second quarter and further grew to ₹166 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

IPO-bound Oyo, which recently acquired the American budget hotel chain Motel 6, expects it to add substantially to its topline, with the company's EBITDA expected to cross ₹2,000 crore by 2025-26.

The travel tech startup estimates that Motel 6 will add over ₹630 crore to its EBITDA in the coming financial year, which will be the first full year of its integration.

Advertisement