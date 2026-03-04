Upcoming IPO: Moneyview files draft papers with SEBI to raise ₹1,500 crore via primary market

Moneyview Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO).

As per the DRHP, the upcoming IPO of the company includes a new issue of equity shares totaling up to ₹1,500 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of as much as 13.6 crore equity shares from the selling shareholders.

The selling shareholders from the promoter group include Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, along with Chitra Agarwal as a Promoter Group Selling Shareholder.

Additionally, the Investor Selling Shareholders comprise Internet Fund III Pte. Ltd., Accel India IV (Mauritius) Limited, Accel Growth IV Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd, Crimson Winter Limited, Lok Capital IV LLC, Lok Capital Co-investment Trust, Ribbit Capital, Evolvence India Fund IV Limited, Apis Growth II (Mimosa) Pte. Ltd, NLI Strategic Venture Investment Limited, TI JPNIN India Holdco Ltd, TI Platform SMRS SMA, L.P., and DI Investment LLC, all of whom will take part in the OFS.

Moneyview plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue to support the growth of its financial services operations, including ₹650 crore aimed at enhancing loan disbursals under Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) agreements, ₹450 crore to invest in its key subsidiary, Whizdm Finance Private Limited (WFPL), to strengthen its capital base, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The book running lead managers for the issue are Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited.

Company details Moneyview, established in 2014 by IIT Delhi alumni Puneet Agarwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Aggarwal, Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer, has the support of prominent investors such as Accel, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, and others.

Moneyview stands out among newer publicly traded companies due to its demonstrated history of significant growth and profitability. The firm has been operating profitably since the Financial Year 2022 and has maintained its upward growth trajectory, achieving a 61% year-on-year rise in Profit Before Tax (PBT) in FY2025 compared to FY2024.

The company's primary offering is the Digital personal loan, which was introduced in 2017 and remains a significant source of income, boasting Managed AUM of ₹19,814 crore as of December 31, 2025.

As a pioneer in the field of digital lending, Moneyview contributed around 11% of the total sanctions for digital unsecured personal loans in FY2025 and achieved the highest AUM in the digital unsecured personal loan sector among unlisted competitors. Demonstrating this robust growth, the company reported a revenue of ₹2,379 crore and a net profit of ₹240 crore for FY2025.

