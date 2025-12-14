Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based Aspri Spirits Limited files DRHP for ₹140 crore public issue

Mumbai-based alcoholic beverages distribution company Aspri Spirits has submitted draft papers to market regulator Sebi to raise ₹140 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹5 each, aggregating up to ₹140 crore, alongside an offer for sale of 5,000,000 equity shares by promoters—including Jaikishan Sham Matai, Matai Jackie Sham HUF, Gautam Nandkishore Matai, Arunkumar Venkat Bangalore, Duru Matai, Kajal Matai, and Vrutika Matai—and other selling shareholders such as Parameshwari Narang, Emerald Electronics Private Limited, Pavan Narang, and Whiteline Impex Private Limited.

Advertisement

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt at the company and its subsidiaries—Vinspri Distributors, P M Marketing, Asdis Drinks India, and Aspri Spirits FZE—as well as for general corporate purposes.

The issue is being structured through the book-building route in line with SEBI’s ICDR Regulations. Up to 50% of the offering is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), a minimum of 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

Aspri, in consultation with the book-running lead managers Motilal Investment Advisors Private Limited and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹28 crore, which would proportionately reduce the size of the fresh issue if executed.

Advertisement

Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed as the registrar, and the equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

About the company Founded in 2004, Aspri Spirits is one of the premier alco-beverage distribution company, distinguished by its expansive portfolio of 323 brands as of September 30, 2025—the largest in the nation by brand count.

With a sophisticated, integrated approach to marketing development and distribution, Aspri serves as the trusted partner for global icons, delivering unparalleled route-to-market solutions that span all major categories, including whiskey, rum, brandy, vodka, gin, wine, beer, and tequila.

This robust ecosystem underscores Aspri's pivotal role in elevating premium alco-beverages to discerning consumers, backed by enduring supplier relationships that reflect a negligible attrition rate across fiscal years 2023, 2024, 2025, and the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Advertisement

Its offerings span 89 suppliers, 835 SKUs, and 36 countries, and include well-known global labels such as Whyte & Mackay and The Dalmore (Scotch whisky), Camus (cognac), Molinari (sambuca), Beluga (vodka), Black Tower (still wine), Henkell (sparkling wine), and Amarula (liqueur).

On the financial front, Aspri’s revenue from operations rose 22% year-on-year to ₹460.6 crore in FY25, compared with ₹378 crore in FY24.