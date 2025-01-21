Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based decorative wall panel and premium laminates firm Euro Pratik Sales Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Tuesday, January 21.

The company aims to raise ₹730 crore through its book-built initial public offering (IPO). According to the official website, the company caters to clients in the United States and Europe.

Euro Pratik IPO Details Euro Pratik Sales IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), aiming to raise ₹730 crore from the public markets via the issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹1 per share, according to the DRHP data.

There is no fresh issue component in this initial public offering, and hence, all the money raised from the issue will be entitled to the shareholders selling a stake in the company. The company will not receive any proceeds raised from the public issue.

The promoters selling stakes in the company are Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi, who is selling a stake worth ₹45.7 crore, Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi, who is selling a stake worth ₹45.1 crore, Pratik Gunwantraj Singhvi HUF, who is selling a stake worth ₹253.4 crore, and Jai Gunwantraj Singhvi HUF, who is selling a stake worth nearly ₹253.4 crore. Dipty Pratik Singhvi and Nisha Jai Singhvi are selling stakes worth ₹66.2 crore each in Euro Pratik Sales Ltd.

Axis Capital Ltd and DAM Capital Advisors Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly known as Link Intime India Private Limited) is the registrar for the offer.

About Euro Pratik Euro Pratik Sales sells decorative wall panels and premium laminates. The firm has over 30 products and is present in over 23 states and union territories in the country with over 173 distributors, according to the official website.

According to the DRHP filing, the company has reported a net profit of ₹43.40 crore as of the nine-month end of September 30, 2024, for the financial year 2024-25.

The company's net profits rose 5.6 per cent to ₹62.9 crore in the financial year ended 2023-24, compared to ₹59.56 in the financial year ended 2022-23. The company made a net profit of ₹44.5 crore in the financial year ended 2021-22, as per the filing data.