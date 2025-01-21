Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based Euro Pratik files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹730 crore via IPO. Details here

Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based decorative wall panel and premium laminates firm Euro Pratik filed its initial draft papers with SEBI on January 21. The company aims to raise 730 crore via IPO to pay off its shareholders selling stake. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Jan 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Upcoming IPO: Euro Pratik filed its preliminary draft papers with SEBI on Tuesday, January 21.(https://europratik.com/)

Upcoming IPO: Mumbai-based decorative wall panel and premium laminates firm Euro Pratik Sales Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Tuesday, January 21.

The company aims to raise 730 crore through its book-built initial public offering (IPO). According to the official website, the company caters to clients in the United States and Europe. 

Euro Pratik IPO Details

Euro Pratik Sales IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), aiming to raise 730 crore from the public markets via the issue of equity shares with a face value of 1 per share, according to the DRHP data.

There is no fresh issue component in this initial public offering, and hence, all the money raised from the issue will be entitled to the shareholders selling a stake in the company. The company will not receive any proceeds raised from the public issue.

The promoters selling stakes in the company are Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi, who is selling a stake worth 45.7 crore, Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi, who is selling a stake worth 45.1 crore, Pratik Gunwantraj Singhvi HUF, who is selling a stake worth 253.4 crore, and Jai Gunwantraj Singhvi HUF, who is selling a stake worth nearly 253.4 crore. Dipty Pratik Singhvi and Nisha Jai Singhvi are selling stakes worth 66.2 crore each in Euro Pratik Sales Ltd.

Axis Capital Ltd and DAM Capital Advisors Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly known as Link Intime India Private Limited) is the registrar for the offer. 

About Euro Pratik

Euro Pratik Sales sells decorative wall panels and premium laminates. The firm has over 30 products and is present in over 23 states and union territories in the country with over 173 distributors, according to the official website.

According to the DRHP filing, the company has reported a net profit of 43.40 crore as of the nine-month end of September 30, 2024, for the financial year 2024-25.

The company's net profits rose 5.6 per cent to 62.9 crore in the financial year ended 2023-24, compared to 59.56 in the financial year ended 2022-23. The company made a net profit of 44.5 crore in the financial year ended 2021-22, as per the filing data.

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 03:46 PM IST
