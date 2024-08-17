Upcoming IPO: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The company filed its DRHP at BSE, which means the NBFC aims to launch a BSE SME IPO. The upcoming IPO consists of equity shares with a face value of ₹10, of which 57,80,000 are a fresh issue and 7,20,000 equity shares are offered as part of an Offer for Sale (OFS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NBFC aims to enhance fund setup, obtain additional licenses, and improve facility and fund management infrastructure in vital financial hubs like IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. It also plans to cover fundraising costs and placement fees for domestic and international markets, invest in its Associate Company, Nisus Fincorp Private Limited, boost its capital base, and address general corporate purposes.

Financials of upcoming IPO For the period ended 31st January 2024, the company reported revenue of ₹3,077.21 Lakhs and EBITDA of ₹2,459.95 Lakhs & PAT of ₹1,687.96 Lakhs.

With a decade-long presence in India and managing assets worth approximately ₹1000 Crore as of FY 2024, Nisus Finance leverages local market knowledge and proprietary data to deliver superior solutions. The company's strategic execution and industry insights underpin its reputation as a trusted partner in the financial sector.

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, promoted by industry veteran Mr. Amit Anil Goenka, specializes in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. Operating under the "Nisus Finance Group" or "NiFCO" brand, it has emerged over the past ten years as an "Excellent" rated fund manager by CareEdge Ratings, focusing on diversified AIF Funds and asset Management.