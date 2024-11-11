Upcoming SME IPO: Mumbai-based Nisus Finance Services Co Limited has received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to launch its SME initial public offering (IPO). The IPO includes 6.5 million equity shares, with a face value of ₹10 each, consisting of 5.78 million new shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 720,000 shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited is a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Nisus Finance Services aims to raise funds for its strategic projects and increase its market presence domestically and internationally. The NBFC plans to develop its infrastructure in key financial centres, including IFSC-Gift City in Gandhinagar, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. Additional goals include acquiring new licenses, enhancing fund management infrastructure, and meeting fundraising costs. Nisus Finance also intends to strengthen its capital base by investing in its affiliate, Nisus Fincorp Private Limited, an RBI-registered NBFC specialising in small and medium enterprise (SME) financing.

About Nisus Finance Nisus Finance operates under the “Nisus Finance Group" (or “NiFCO") brand, which has grown steadily over the past decade. The company manages assets worth approximately ₹1000 crore as of FY 2024. Known for its expertise in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions, NiFCO has earned an "Excellent" rating as a fund manager from CareEdge Ratings, with a strong focus on alternative investment funds (AIFs) and diversified asset management.

The company's revenue stood at ₹3,077.21 lakh as of January 31, 2024, while EBITDA came in at ₹2,459.95 lakh and profit after tax (PAT) at ₹1,687.96 lakh.

Promoted by Amit Anil Goenka, NiFCO aims to leverage its proprietary market insights and localised expertise to deliver impactful financial solutions. Over the years, the company has developed a reputation as a reliable partner in the financial sector, particularly within the SME and real estate financing space.

The IPO proceeds will also be allocated toward general corporate purposes With BSE’s green light, Nisus Finance is well-positioned to capitalise on the SME sector’s growth potential and expand its footprint both in India and overseas.