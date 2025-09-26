Upcoming IPO: NSE SME issue opens next week — Check price band, offer details, 10 key things to know

BAG Convergence IPO: The SME firm's public issue is set to open for public bidding next week starting on Tuesday, 30 September 2025. The BAG Convergence IPO will be listed on the NSE SME Index after the public issue round on the Indian stock market. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated26 Sep 2025, 10:58 PM IST
BAG Convergence has fixed the price band of the public issue in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares per lot.
BAG Convergence has fixed the price band of the public issue in the range of ₹82 to ₹87 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares per lot.

Upcoming IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the SME firm, B.A.G Convergence Ltd, a digital media company managing News24 and E24, is set to open for public bidding on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

BAG Convergence is a digital media company founded in 2007. The company operates across multimedia platforms like the web, apps, social media, YouTube, and connected TV platforms, covering news, entertainment, sports, spirituality, and auto, among other beats.

Also Read | Anand Rathi IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check status online

“With over 29 million YouTube subscribers, 31 million Facebook followers, and a strong presence on Instagram, Twitter, and our website, we remain committed to delivering authentic, engaging, and timely news and entertainment nationwide,” said Anuradha Shukla, Chairperson & Managing Director of B.A.G. Convergence Ltd.

10 key things to know about BAG Convergence IPO

1. BAG Convergence IPO date: The public issue opens for public subscription on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, while the closing date is set to be on Friday, 3 October 2025.

2. BAG Convergence IPO price band: B.A.G Convergence has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of 82 to 87 per share with a face value of 10 per share.

3. BAG Convergence IPO lot size: The public issue has a lot size of 1,600 equity shares per lot and a minimum of 2 lots per big. The company is offering a total of 56,00,000 equity shares to investors via the IPO round.

Also Read | Glottis IPO: Latest GMP, listing date, and key details of ₹307 crore issue

4. BAG Convergence IPO anchor round: As per the scheduled date, the anchor round for the IPO is set to be hosted on Monday, 29 September 2025, the day before the public issue opens for bidding on the Indian stock market.

The company plans to allot up to 15,60,000 equity shares to the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) on the anchor portion of the issue.

5. BAG Convergence IPO offer details: The BAG Convergence is offering a book-built public issue comprising an entirely fresh issuance of up to 56,00,000 equity shares, with a face value of 10 apiece. The company aims to raise 48.72 crore from the Indian stock market via the IPO round.

6. BAG Convergence IPO objective: The company has also disclosed that the proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund the expansion of its existing businesses, acquisition or production of content, and brand-building expenses. The remaining funds will be allocated to general corporate purposes.

“This will enable us to continue providing reliable and relevant content to our audiences across India,” said Anuradha Shukha, the chairman and MD of B.A.G. Convergence Ltd.

Also Read | Sensex ends 733 points lower - 10 key highlights from stock market today

7. BAG Convergence IPO allotment and listing date: According to Chittorgarh data, the BAG Convergence IPO shares will be allocated to investors on Monday, 6 October 2025, while the company shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME index on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

8. BAG Convergence IPO book-runner, registrar: Inventure Merchant Banker Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the public issue, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

ACME Capital Market Ltd is the market-maker for the company.

9. BAG Convergence IPO reservations: According to the draft papers, the company plans to allocate up to 10,40,000 equity shares to the QIB portion, while allocating up to 8,32,000 shares to the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 18,88,000 equity shares to the retail investors.

The company also disclosed that 2,80,000 equity shares will be allocated to the market maker of the IPO.

10. BAG Convergence IPO latest GMP: As of Friday, 26 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the BAG Convergence IPO stands flat at 0 per share.

With the upper price band of the IPO at 87, the shares are expected to be listed at 87 apiece, marking a flat premium on the Indian stock market, according to the data collected from Investorgain. Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of an investor's willingness to invest in a primary issue.

Read all IPO news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

SmeSME IPOIPOStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPO: NSE SME issue opens next week — Check price band, offer details, 10 key things to know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.