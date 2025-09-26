Upcoming IPO: NSE SME issue opens next week — Check price band, offer details, 10 key things to know

Upcoming IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the SME firm, B.A.G Convergence Ltd, a digital media company managing News24 and E24, is set to open for public bidding on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

BAG Convergence is a digital media company founded in 2007. The company operates across multimedia platforms like the web, apps, social media, YouTube, and connected TV platforms, covering news, entertainment, sports, spirituality, and auto, among other beats.

“With over 29 million YouTube subscribers, 31 million Facebook followers, and a strong presence on Instagram, Twitter, and our website, we remain committed to delivering authentic, engaging, and timely news and entertainment nationwide,” said Anuradha Shukla, Chairperson & Managing Director of B.A.G. Convergence Ltd.

10 key things to know about BAG Convergence IPO 1. BAG Convergence IPO date: The public issue opens for public subscription on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, while the closing date is set to be on Friday, 3 October 2025.

2. BAG Convergence IPO price band: B.A.G Convergence has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹82 to ₹87 per share with a face value of ₹10 per share.

3. BAG Convergence IPO lot size: The public issue has a lot size of 1,600 equity shares per lot and a minimum of 2 lots per big. The company is offering a total of 56,00,000 equity shares to investors via the IPO round.

4. BAG Convergence IPO anchor round: As per the scheduled date, the anchor round for the IPO is set to be hosted on Monday, 29 September 2025, the day before the public issue opens for bidding on the Indian stock market.

The company plans to allot up to 15,60,000 equity shares to the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) on the anchor portion of the issue.

5. BAG Convergence IPO offer details: The BAG Convergence is offering a book-built public issue comprising an entirely fresh issuance of up to 56,00,000 equity shares, with a face value of ₹10 apiece. The company aims to raise ₹48.72 crore from the Indian stock market via the IPO round.

6. BAG Convergence IPO objective: The company has also disclosed that the proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund the expansion of its existing businesses, acquisition or production of content, and brand-building expenses. The remaining funds will be allocated to general corporate purposes.

“This will enable us to continue providing reliable and relevant content to our audiences across India,” said Anuradha Shukha, the chairman and MD of B.A.G. Convergence Ltd.

7. BAG Convergence IPO allotment and listing date: According to Chittorgarh data, the BAG Convergence IPO shares will be allocated to investors on Monday, 6 October 2025, while the company shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME index on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

8. BAG Convergence IPO book-runner, registrar: Inventure Merchant Banker Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the public issue, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

ACME Capital Market Ltd is the market-maker for the company.

9. BAG Convergence IPO reservations: According to the draft papers, the company plans to allocate up to 10,40,000 equity shares to the QIB portion, while allocating up to 8,32,000 shares to the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 18,88,000 equity shares to the retail investors.

The company also disclosed that 2,80,000 equity shares will be allocated to the market maker of the IPO.

10. BAG Convergence IPO latest GMP: As of Friday, 26 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the BAG Convergence IPO stands flat at ₹0 per share.

With the upper price band of the IPO at ₹87, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹87 apiece, marking a flat premium on the Indian stock market, according to the data collected from Investorgain. Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of an investor's willingness to invest in a primary issue.

