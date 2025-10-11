Upcoming IPO: Om Power Transmission files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds through issuance of public issue

Upcoming IPO: Om Power Transmission Limited has filed for an IPO to raise funds through a fresh issue of 90,00,000 shares and an offer for sale of 10,00,000 shares. The company specializes in power transmission infrastructure and aims to fund capital expenditures and working capital needs.

11 Oct 2025
Upcoming IPO: Gujarat-based Om Power Transmission Limited has filed its draft papers with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to raise funds via an initial public offering on BSE and NSE, the company informed on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

Incorporated in 2011, the company specialises in power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), executing high voltage and extra high voltage transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects, covering design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and O&M services .

Om Power Transmission Limited IPO details

Om Power Transmission Limited IPO will include up to 1,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of 10 each, consisting of a fresh issue of up to 90,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 10,00,000 equity shares.

The company aims to fund capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of machinery and equipment, prepayment or repayment, in part or in full, of certain outstanding borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Om Power Transmission Limited: Financials

For the fiscal year ending 31 March 2025, Om Power Transmission reported revenue of 27,943.51 lakhs, with an EBITDA of 3,565.60 lakhs and a net profit of 2,208.48 lakhs, the company noted.

About Om Power Transmission Limited

Since its incorporation, the company has built engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities for transmission lines ranging from 11 kV to 400 kV and substations up to 220 kV.

According to Om Power Transmission, its business is organised into four verticals, including transmission line EPC projects, substation EPC projects, underground cable projects, and O&M services.

Transmission line EPC projects include design, procurement, erection, and commissioning of transmission lines, while substation EPC projects consist of conventional and renewable energy evacuation substations.

Underground cable projects involve installing and commissioning high voltage and extra high voltage cables in places where overhead lines are not feasible. Meanwhile, O&M services look after long-term operation through preventive, routine, and periodic maintenance based on condition assessments, along with monitoring of substations and transmission lines.

The company has commissioned more than 1,000 circuit kilometres (CKM) of transmission lines and 11 substations, with over 450 CKM of lines and 4 substations completed in the past three fiscals

Om Power Transmission's unexecuted order book consists of 56 projects worth 77,619.35 lakhs. The company’s clients include state entities such as Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) and other electricity boards, renewable energy developers, solar park operators, industrial and corporate clients, transportation and infrastructure projects, including the Bullet Train project, the company said.

