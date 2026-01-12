Onemi Technology, Alcobrew Distilleries India, Kusumgar get SEBI nod for IPO

Upcoming IPO: Onemi Technology Solutions, Alcobrew Distilleries India and Kusumgar have been issued a final observation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs).

Onemi Technology Solutions, based in Mumbai, is a tech-driven lender in India that primarily provides digital loans through its mobile app for various personal and business requirements. The firm offers quick, accessible, and tailored credit solutions to assist its customers throughout their financial journeys. As of March 31, 2025, the company boasts 53.23 million registered users and has served 9.16 million clients.

The firm maintains a well-diversified loan portfolio with over 1.90 million active borrowers and ₹40,866.38 million in assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2025. The company submitted its IPO filings to SEBI on August 18, 2025.

Onemi Technology Solutions IPO Onemi Technology Solutions IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore along with an offer-for-sale of up to 8,879,575 shares from various investors, including Ammar Sdn Bhd, Vertex Ventures SEA Fund III Pte. Ltd, Vertex Growth Fund Pte. Ltd, Vertex Growth Fund II Pte. Ltd, Ventureast Proactive Fund II, Endiya Seed Co-creation Fund, VenturEast Proactive Fund LLC, AION Advisory Services LLP, Ventureast Proactive Fund, and VenturEast SEDCO Proactive Fund LLC.

The funds raised from the new issuance, totaling ₹750 crore, will be used to enhance the capital base of its subsidiary, Si Creva, to fulfill its future financing needs, while ₹250 crore will go towards general corporate purposes.

Alcobrew Distilleries India, based in New Delhi, is an IMFL production company that operates in various categories including whisky, vodka, gin, rum, and brandy, primarily targeting the prestige and above segments, according to a report by Technopak.

The company has grown its business over the years by manufacturing and selling premium liquor brands across multiple regions including Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Leh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, Goa, DDS, Andaman Nicobar, and Tripura.

To further its expansion, the company established a distillery in Gamber Valley, located in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, in 2022 for the purposes of distillation and bottling. The company had filed its IPO papers with SEBI on September 25, 2025.

Alcobrew Distilleries India IPO The Alcobrew Distilleries India IPO includes a new share issue totaling up to ₹258.25 crore, along with an offer-for-sale of up to 18,000,000 shares by promoter Romesh Pandita.

The funds raised from the fresh share issue, amounting to ₹140 crore, will be used to repay all or a portion of the company’s borrowing, ₹28.9 crore for building a visitor center and a new maturation hall in Gamber Valley, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, ₹24.7 crore for marketing expenses related to new product launches, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Kusumgar Ltd, based in Mumbai, specializes in the production of woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics, known as engineered fabrics. The firm provides engineered fabrics and solutions that emphasize polyamides and polyester filaments, as well as polyurethane chemistry, tailored to meet the high-performance needs of its clients. The company submitted its IPO documents to Sebi on September 27, 2025.

Kusumgar IPO Kusumgar IPO includes a sale of up to ₹650 crore from the promoters, Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar, Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar, and Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF.