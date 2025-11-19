Upcoming IPO: Pajson Agro India receives in-principal approval from BSE for SME IPO

Pajson Agro is going public through an IPO to fund the establishment of a second cashew processing facility at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. Pajson Agro India has plans to issue fresh issue up to 63,09,600 equity shares, each with a face value of 10, in the forthcoming IPO.

Nishant Kumar
Published19 Nov 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Upcoming IPO: Pajson Agro India has received in-principal approval from BSE to launch its IPO.
Upcoming IPO: Pajson Agro India has received in-principal approval from BSE to launch its IPO. (An AI-generated image)

Upcoming IPO: Pajson Agro India, on Wednesday, November 19, said the BSE had approved its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for the proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company is going public through an IPO to fund the establishment of a second cashew processing facility at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. Pajson Agro India has plans to issue fresh issue up to 63,09,600 equity shares, each with a face value of 10, in the forthcoming IPO.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited will serve as the registrar to the issue.

Pajson Agro India business overview

Pajson Agro India is engaged in processing raw cashew nuts into kernels for domestic and international markets.

It offers various grades of cashew nuts, processed and packaged in both bulk and consumer retail packs. It also markets select dry fruits under its white-label brand “Royal Mewa” through a mix of e-commerce platforms and offline distribution channels.

Additionally, the company utilises by-products such as cashew husks and shells for agricultural and industrial applications, generating added value from its processing operations.

Pajson Agro has a pan-India presence across 18 states and 3 union territories, supported by 71 distributors and a manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh with an installed capacity of 18,000 MT.

It operates through four key verticals, including wholesale mandis, institutional sales, exports, and the B2C brand Royal Mewa, and caters to leading clients such as Bikanervala, More Retail, Nutraj, Farmley, Reliance Retail, and Haldiram.

For FY25, the company reported a revenue of 187.27 crore and an EBITDA of 30.26 crore. Its PAT for the year stood at 20.42 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

