Upcoming IPO: Paradeep Parivahan IPO will open for subscription on Monday, March 17, and close on Wednesday, March 19. Paradeep Parivahan IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹93 to ₹98 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

The firm offers comprehensive solutions in the logistics and transportation sector as a Multi-Modal Transport Operator (MTO), specializing in sea and air freight, customs clearance, and additional value-added services in the logistics field.

The company is recognised as an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) providing complete logistics solutions and are licensed by the Directorate General of Shipping in India to operate as both an MTO and a Customs Broker, authorised by Mumbai Customs under the Department of Revenue of the Government of India.

The company manages cargo transportation globally, accommodating a variety of shapes, sizes, and weights through sea, air, road, rail, coastal barges, or by using multi-modal transport methods.

As per Prospectus, the company's listed peers are Marinetrans India Ltd (with a P/E of 76.36), S J Logistics (India) Ltd (with a P/E of 26.73), and Cargosol Logistic.

Paradeep Parivahan IPO details Paradeep Parivahan IPO consists of a fresh issue of 45,78,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹44.86 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The funds raised from the issue, specifically the total amount raised minus the relevant issue costs, are intended to be used for purposes such as partially financing long-term working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

Share India Capital Services Private Limited serves as the lead manager for the Paradeep Parivahan IPO, whereas Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the registrar for this offering. The market maker for the Paradeep Parivahan IPO is Share India Securities Limited.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: LG Electronics India receives SEBI nod to float IPO

Paradeep Parivahan IPO GMP today Paradeep Parivahan IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹98 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.