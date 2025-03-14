Mint Market

Upcoming IPO: Paradeep Parivahan IPO opens on March 17; issue price band set at ₹93-98 apiece; check GMP

  • Paradeep Parivahan IPO will open on March 17 and close on March 19, with a price band of 93 to 98 per share. The firm, a Multi-Modal Transport Operator, plans to raise 44.86 crore through a fresh issue of 45,78,000 equity shares.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published14 Mar 2025, 01:35 PM IST
Upcoming IPO: Paradeep Parivahan IPO will open for subscription on Monday, March 17, and close on Wednesday, March 19.(https://www.paradeepparivahan.com/)

Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

The firm offers comprehensive solutions in the logistics and transportation sector as a Multi-Modal Transport Operator (MTO), specializing in sea and air freight, customs clearance, and additional value-added services in the logistics field.

The company is recognised as an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) providing complete logistics solutions and are licensed by the Directorate General of Shipping in India to operate as both an MTO and a Customs Broker, authorised by Mumbai Customs under the Department of Revenue of the Government of India.

The company manages cargo transportation globally, accommodating a variety of shapes, sizes, and weights through sea, air, road, rail, coastal barges, or by using multi-modal transport methods.

As per Prospectus, the company's listed peers are Marinetrans India Ltd (with a P/E of 76.36), S J Logistics (India) Ltd (with a P/E of 26.73), and Cargosol Logistic.

Paradeep Parivahan IPO details

Paradeep Parivahan IPO consists of a fresh issue of 45,78,000 equity shares, aggregating to 44.86 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The funds raised from the issue, specifically the total amount raised minus the relevant issue costs, are intended to be used for purposes such as partially financing long-term working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

Share India Capital Services Private Limited serves as the lead manager for the Paradeep Parivahan IPO, whereas Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the registrar for this offering. The market maker for the Paradeep Parivahan IPO is Share India Securities Limited.

Paradeep Parivahan IPO GMP today

Paradeep Parivahan IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 98 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

