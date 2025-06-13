Upcoming IPO: Patil Automation IPO opens on June 16; issue price set at ₹114-120 apiece. Check GMP, issue details

Upcoming IPO: Patil Automation Ltd IPO will open for subscription on Monday, June 16 and close on Wednesday, June 18. Patil Automation IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

Patil Automation Limited focuses on providing solutions for welding and line automation. The company operates five facilities throughout India, including two located in Pune. It delivers a wide range of automation services such as welding lines, assembly lines, automated handling, gantries, production, and specialized machines for testing.

The company occupies a total area of 460,000 square feet for its operations. It designs, manufactures, tests, and installs tailored automation systems, which include welding lines (spot, MIG, and TIG), assembly lines, and custom machinery, specifically designed to meet the production requirements of its clients.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's sole listed peer is Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd.

In the fiscal year 2024, the company recorded a revenue of ₹11,527.96 lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹1,244.37 lakhs, and a PAT of ₹783.72 lakhs.

In the fiscal year 2025, the company generated a revenue of ₹11,805.13 lakhs, with an EBITDA of ₹1,521.68 lakhs and a PAT of ₹1,170.21 lakhs.

Patil Automation IPO details Patil Automation IPO consists of a fresh issue of 58,00,800 equity shares, aggregating to ₹69.61 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The funds raised from the IPO will be allocated for capital expenditures related to establishing a new manufacturing facility, settling certain debt obligations incurred by the Company, and for various corporate purposes. The anchor bidding is set to commence on June 13, 2025, and will conclude on June 18, 2025.

Seren Capital Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager for the Issue, while Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited will serve as the Registrar for the Issue.

“The upcoming IPO is a significant milestone aligned with our long-term vision. The capital raised will be deployed towards setting up a new manufacturing facility, enabling us to meet rising demand, especially in the electric vehicle segment and Defence. It will provide financial flexibility to support future growth,” said Manoj Patil, Managing Director of Patil Automation Limited.

Patil Automation IPO GMP today Patil Automation IPO GMP today is +23. This indicates Patil Automation share price was trading at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patil Automation share price is indicated at ₹143 apiece, which is 19.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹120.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Orkla India IPO: MTR Foods owner files DRHP with SEBI for public offer