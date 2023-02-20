The initial public offering (IPO) of Patron Exim Limited will open for public subscription on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale is scheduled to conclude on Friday, February 24, 2023. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Key details of Patrom Exim IPO

Patron Exim IPO is priced at ₹27 per share based on a Face Value (FV) of ₹10 and a NAV of ₹17, with an issue size of ₹16.69 crore. The proceeds from the public offering will be used for operating capital, general company objectives, and public issue costs. The SME platform of the exchanges is intended for small and medium sized companies.

This SME IPO of 6,180,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹16.69 Crores. The minimum order quantity is 4000 shares. The finalisation of the basis of the share allotment of this public issue is expected to take place on March 1, 2023. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

About Patron Exim

Ahmedabad-based Patron Exim is a member of a large group of businesses that also includes Cedac Medicorp, Evoque Remedies, Earum Pharmaceuticals, Auxilia Pharmaceuticals, Madrid Diamonds, Atlantis Exim, N G Overseas, and many others. The Group of Companies operates primarily in the pharmaceutical, chemical industries and adjacent industries.

The company is engaged in the trading and distribution of a wide range of pharmaceutical raw material which is also known as APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), industrial chemical, excipient, and solvents. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel and Sushilabahen Narendrakumar Patel are the promoters of the company.

