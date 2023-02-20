Upcoming IPO: Patron Exim issue opens tomorrow. Key things to know
- Patron Exim IPO will open for public subscription on Tuesday, February 21, 2023
The initial public offering (IPO) of Patron Exim Limited will open for public subscription on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale is scheduled to conclude on Friday, February 24, 2023. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME on Monday, March 6, 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×