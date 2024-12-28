Mumbai-based payments solution provider, Seshaasai Technologies filed its initial draft papers with SEBI on December 27. The company is offering a combination of fresh issue and offer-for-sale in the upcoming IPO.

The Mumbai-based payments solutions provider, Seshaasai Technologies Limited, filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Friday, December 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company is a payments solution provider that deals with developing technology to carry out contactless payments, customer communication and smart traceability. The firm also caters to education, wellness, retail and transport sectors, according to data collected from research agency Tracnx.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Details The company, through a book-built issue, aims to raise ₹600 crore from a fresh issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share. The public offer will also include an offer-for-sale (OFS) component with 78,74,015 or 78.74 lakh equity shares. The total amount of the issue is undisclosed in the regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pragnyat Pravin Lalwani and Gautam Sampatraj Jain are each selling off nearly 39.37 lakh equity shares via the public issue's OFS component.

The company aims to use ₹195.328 crore to fund its capital expenditure needs for the expansion of existing manufacturing units. Seshaasai Technologies also plans to use ₹300 crore of the net proceeds to repay or prepay, in parts or in full, certain outstanding borrowings of the company. The remaining funds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

IIFL Capital Services Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers to the public issue, while Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd is the registrar to the offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About the company Seshaasai Technologies made a net profit of ₹40.48 crore as of the quarter ended June 30 in the financial year 2024-25, according to the draft papers. The company's revenue from operations was ₹360.50 crore for the same period.

For the financial year ended March 2024, the company's profits were at ₹169.27 crore, compared to ₹108.09 crore in 2023 and ₹37.35 crore in 2022. As of June 2024, the company's net worth stood at ₹506.34 crore.

The company caters to banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and other sectors, so in case of loss of any of the key customers, or reduction in revenue earned from these key customers may have an adverse effect on the company's business, disclosed the payments solution provider. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}