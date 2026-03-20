Subscribe

Upcoming IPO: Polite Powertech files DRHP with SEBI for raising funds through a public issue

Polite Powertech has filed its DRHP for an IPO with SEBI, planning to raise funds through 1.25 million equity shares. The proceeds will support working capital and corporate purposes. The company, specializing in power infrastructure, has shown significant financial growth recently.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated20 Mar 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Upcoming IPO: Polite Powertech files DRHP with SEBI for raising funds through a public issue
Upcoming IPO: Polite Powertech files DRHP with SEBI for raising funds through a public issue
AI Quick Read

Upcoming IPO: Polite Powertech Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO).

As stated in the DRHP, the company intends to generate funds via an IPO. The overall offer size amounts to a maximum of 1,25,00,000 equity shares, which includes a fresh issue of up to 1,00,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 25,00,000 equity shares. The funds raised will be utilised for working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Arihant Capital Markets Limited and Valmiki Leela Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers (BRLMs) to the offer.

Also Read | Central Mine Planning IPO Day 1 LIVE: IPO booked 4% so far — Apply or not?

Company details

The company is a comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm focused on power infrastructure, involved in the design, provision, installation, testing, and commissioning of projects related to power transmission, distribution, and renewable energy.

Its primary expertise is in the implementation of high-voltage and extra-high-voltage transmission lines, both underground and overhead cabling systems, Solar EPC initiatives, and Air-Insulated and Gas-Insulated Substations for state government utilities, public sector firms, as well as private sector companies.

The company has experienced significant financial growth in recent years. Operational revenue increased from zero in FY2023 to 24.65 crore in FY2024 and continued to rise to 155.63 crore in FY2025. In the first half of FY2026, the revenue reached 97.32 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rentomojo eyes ₹1,200 crore IPO amid choppy markets

Profitability has also seen improvements, with EBITDA starting at zero in FY2023, climbing to 1.55 crore in FY2024, then reaching 21.64 crore in FY2025, and standing at 17.16 crore in the first half of FY2026. Net profit showed a similar pattern, initially at zero, followed by 0.84 crore, 13.02 crore, and 10.74 crore, respectively.

The growth is underpinned by a robust order backlog of 313.56 crore as of December 31, 2025, providing clear foresight for upcoming revenues. Furthermore, as of March 12, 2026, the company has obtained new orders totaling 302.21 crore.

Also Read | Speciality Medicines IPO opens: Issue booked 15% so far; GMP, other details here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

IPOIPOsIPO SubscriptionIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOUpcoming IPO: Polite Powertech files DRHP with SEBI for raising funds through a public issue
Read Next Story