Upcoming IPO: Positron Energy gets NSE nod for SME IPO launch

Upcoming IPO: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has given its nod to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) of Positron Energy Limited, marking a pivotal moment in the company's journey as it paves the way for its initial public offering (IPO). Positron Energy Limited had submitted the requisite documents to the exchange to kickstart its SME IPO on the NSE SME Emerge Platform. The company is now set to issue up to 22,00,000 shares, each with a face value of ₹10, in the upcoming IPO.

As per the DRHP filed by Positron Energy Limited with the NSE, the upcoming IPO in SME will be a completely new issue, with the net proceeds funneling into the company's balance sheet. Beeline Capital Advisors Limited has been appointed book running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Limited has been named the official registrar of the upcoming SME IPO.

Valuations of the upcoming IPO Positron Energy Limited has demonstrated robust financial growth over recent years, a promising sign for potential investors. Revenue surged from ₹341.00 lakhs in FY 2021 to ₹8,000.34 lakhs by November 2023. Profit margins have improved, with gross profit margins at 14.68 percent and EBITDA margins at 8.74 percent. Return metrics like ROE and ROCE have also been impressive, highlighting efficient capital utilization. The company's strong operating cash flows underscore its financial health and ability to sustain growth in the competitive Oil and Gas sector.

With a proven track record of success, Positron Energy Limited is a trusted partner for both Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and private companies in the Oil and Gas sector. It has successfully built a significant Natural Gas aggregation business volume, totalling about 35 MMSCM.

The company has secured contracts with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), enhancing its capacity to transparently source and distribute Natural Gas. Positron Energy Limited also collaborates with ICOM North America LLC to introduce Dual-Fuel LNG conversion systems in India. This initiative is a testament to the company's commitment to reducing emissions and promoting environmental sustainability in transportation.

Positron Energy Limited specializes in end-to-end Gas distribution solutions across India. It offers Management Consultancy Services, including commercial and financial advisory, technical Project Management, and O&M Services in the Gas Sector. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications, ensuring high-quality consultancy and O&M services in the Oil and gas industry.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

