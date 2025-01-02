Companies like Rajputana Stainless Ltd, Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd., and Regaal Resources Ltd., have filed their draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The companies aim to raise funds from the Indian stock market to cater to their funding requirements. Take a look at the upcoming IPOs, their offer details, offer size, and the objective of the public issue, among other things.

Rajputana Stainless IPO details Rajputana Stainless Limited is a Gujarat-based stainless steel products manufacturer. The company filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 2, 2025.

The company, through a book-built issue, is offering a total of 2.25 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share. The offer is a combination of a 1.90 crore fresh issue of shares, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 35 lakh equity shares, according to the draft papers.

Company promoter Shankarlal Deepchand Mehta is the promoter selling shareholder, selling up to 35 lakh equity shares via the IPO.

The company aims to use the money raised from public issues to fund its capital expenditure requirements for setting up a facility for which they aim to use nearly ₹18.31 crore. The company also will keep nearly ₹37.68 crore for the working capital needs of the new facility.

Along with the investment plan, Rajputana Stainless also aims to use ₹76.50 crore to repay or prepay in parts or in full a certain amount of outstanding borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Not more than 50 per cent of the offer shall be allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), and not less than 15 per cent to the Non-Institutional Investors and 35 per cent will be reserved for the retail investors.

Nirbhay Capital Services Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the offer.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO details Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus-backed Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited plans to raise ₹600 crore from the stock markets via the initial public offering (IPO).

The company is offering fresh issues of shares up to ₹500 crore, mixed with an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of up to ₹100 crore, both equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Company promoters Mohit Satishkumar Chadda is selling shares worth ₹25 crore, Anuj Krishanlal Chadda is selling worth ₹25 crore, Manish Krishanlal Chadda is selling shares worth ₹25 crore, and Rahul Roshanlal Chadda is also selling ₹25 crore worth of shares through the public issue.

₹175 crore raised from the public issue will be used to repay or prepay, in part or full, a certain outstanding borrowing availed by the company. The company aims to use ₹200 crore to fund capital expenditure to purchase machinery for contract requirements. The remaining amount from the issue proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent is reserved for the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 35 per cent will be kept for the retail bidders, as per the DRHP.

DAM Capital Advisors Limited is the book-runner for the public issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the offer.

The company specializes in open-cast coal mining, with coal extraction and overburden removal seeing significant growth due to investments in equipment.

Regaal Resources IPO details Kolkata-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Regaal Resources is offering a combination of a fresh issue of shares up to ₹190 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of up to 90 lakh equity shares, both with a face value of ₹5 per share.

Company promoters Anil Kishorepuria and Shruti Kishorepuria are selling 30.95 lakh and 18 lakh shares, respectively. BFL Private Ltd is selling nearly 25.32 lakh equity shares, followed by SRM Private Ltd selling close to 15.72 lakh equity shares via the IPO.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of ₹147 crore will be used for repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes, according to the DRHP.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent is reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 35 per cent will be kept for the retail investors.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited and Sumedha Fiscal Services Limited are the book-runners for the public issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.

Regaal Resources specializes in the production of native maize starch and modified starch derived from maize, along with co-products such as gluten, germ, enriched fibre, and fibre.