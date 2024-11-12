Upcoming IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions gets SEBI nod for IPO

  • Upcoming IPO: SEBI has issued final observation for Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited's IPO, backed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala. The company, which submitted its documents on August 13, 2024, provides healthcare solutions to over 800 organisations, mainly in the US.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 Nov 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Upcoming IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited has obtained final approval from SEBI for its IPO. Photo: iStock
Upcoming IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited has obtained final approval from SEBI for its IPO. Photo: iStock

Upcoming IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited, has been issued final observation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for initial public offering (IPO). The company submitted its IPO documents to SEBI on August 13, 2024.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is a provider of technology-driven healthcare solutions and a care enablement platform that supports physician enterprises in the United States, Canada, and Australia, primarily concentrating on the US market.

Also Read | Niva Bupa IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check status

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions provides a robust platform designed to support healthcare enterprises in both outpatient and inpatient settings. As of March 31, 2024, the company served more than 800 healthcare organisations, which included health systems, academic medical centers, multi-specialty and single-specialty medical groups, ancillary healthcare entities, and various other outpatient and inpatient healthcare delivery organisations.

As of the date of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the promoters collectively possess 107,352,790 equity shares with a face value of 1 each, which accounts for 62.57% of the Company's issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital.

Also Read | Swiggy IPO allotment status out. What GMP signals ahead of share listing date

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO details

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO consists of a sale of up to 28,184,060 equity shares, each having a face value of 1.

This offer for sale includes up to 5,347,924 equity shares from Ashra Family Trust, up to 1,708,846 equity shares each from Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, and Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust (all of which are part of the Promoter Group Selling Shareholders), up to 4,375,387 equity shares from Joseph Benardello, up to 1,800,000 equity shares each from Gautam Char and Parminder Bolina, up to 1,641,232 equity shares from Jeffrey Philip Freimark, up to 1,032,894 equity shares from Berjis Minoo Desai, and up to 937,858 equity shares from Scott D. Hayworth (Individual Selling Shareholders).

The book running lead managers for the issue include ICICI Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd.

Also Read | Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO overbooked 1.8 times on Day 3; Check details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions gets SEBI nod for IPO

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

790.05
12:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-14.7 (-1.83%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

258.00
12:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
1.1 (0.43%)

Tata Steel share price

145.50
12:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
0.55 (0.38%)

Bharat Electronics share price

295.95
12:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-3.7 (-1.23%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

650.00
12:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
26.1 (4.18%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,886.25
12:27 PM | 12 NOV 2024
19.25 (1.03%)

Coforge share price

8,138.10
12:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
74.7 (0.93%)

Federal Bank share price

208.15
12:28 PM | 12 NOV 2024
0.4 (0.19%)
More from 52 Week High

Britannia Industries share price

5,155.00
12:28 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-270.3 (-4.98%)

Piramal Pharma share price

257.00
12:28 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-12.65 (-4.69%)

JBM Auto share price

1,479.30
12:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-72.2 (-4.65%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,842.60
12:22 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-88.8 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

Jubilant Foodworks share price

653.85
12:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
52 (8.64%)

Uno Minda share price

993.25
12:28 PM | 12 NOV 2024
70.95 (7.69%)

EPL share price

271.50
12:28 PM | 12 NOV 2024
18.65 (7.38%)

M M T C share price

82.85
12:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
4.77 (6.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.00-1,470.00
    Chennai
    77,311.00-1,470.00
    Delhi
    77,463.00-1,470.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.00-1,470.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.