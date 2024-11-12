Upcoming IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited, has been issued final observation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for initial public offering (IPO). The company submitted its IPO documents to SEBI on August 13, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is a provider of technology-driven healthcare solutions and a care enablement platform that supports physician enterprises in the United States, Canada, and Australia, primarily concentrating on the US market.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions provides a robust platform designed to support healthcare enterprises in both outpatient and inpatient settings. As of March 31, 2024, the company served more than 800 healthcare organisations, which included health systems, academic medical centers, multi-specialty and single-specialty medical groups, ancillary healthcare entities, and various other outpatient and inpatient healthcare delivery organisations.

As of the date of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the promoters collectively possess 107,352,790 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, which accounts for 62.57% of the Company's issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO details Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO consists of a sale of up to 28,184,060 equity shares, each having a face value of ₹1.

This offer for sale includes up to 5,347,924 equity shares from Ashra Family Trust, up to 1,708,846 equity shares each from Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, and Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust (all of which are part of the Promoter Group Selling Shareholders), up to 4,375,387 equity shares from Joseph Benardello, up to 1,800,000 equity shares each from Gautam Char and Parminder Bolina, up to 1,641,232 equity shares from Jeffrey Philip Freimark, up to 1,032,894 equity shares from Berjis Minoo Desai, and up to 937,858 equity shares from Scott D. Hayworth (Individual Selling Shareholders).

The book running lead managers for the issue include ICICI Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd.

