Upcoming IPO: Sacheerome IPO opens on June 9; issue price band set at ₹96-102 apiece; check GMP

Upcoming IPO: Sacheerome IPO will open for subscription on Monday, June 9 and close on Wednesday, June 11. Sacheerome IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

Sacheerome provides its fragrances for a wide variety of products and categories, such as personal care, hair care, fine fragrances, deodorants, cosmetics, air care, candles, incense sticks, baby care, home care, fabric care, and men's grooming and hygiene items.

The company also offers natural identical, natural, and synthetic flavors in both liquid and powder forms for use in beverages, baked goods, confectionery, dairy products, oral care, seasonings, healthcare, and nutraceuticals. Operating within the B2B sector, Sacheerome serves prominent FMCG companies both in India and around the globe.

Shares of Sacheerome Limited are expected to be allocated on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with the shares credited to allottees’ demat accounts on Friday, June 13, 2025. The IPO consists of 50% of the net offering for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment.

Retail investors must invest at least ₹1,22,400, as the minimum application lot size is 1200 shares. For High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum bidding requirement is two lots, equating to 2400 shares, totaling an investment of ₹2,44,800 at the upper price band.

Sacheerome IPO details Sacheerome IPO consists of a fresh issue of 60,40,800 equity shares, aggregating to ₹61.62 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The proceeds from this initiative will be allocated for establishing a contemporary infrastructure manufacturing facility that includes a Manufacturing, Research & Innovation Centre, Quality Centre, Application Centre, Consumer Evaluation Centre, Administration and Perfumery Training Centre, as well as several other specialized facilities for both fragrances and flavours at YEIDA, along with General Corporate Purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Sacheerome IPO, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) acts as the registrar for this offering. The market maker for the Sacheerome IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited.

Sacheerome IPO GMP today Sacheerome IPO GMP today is +21. This indicates Sacheerome share price was trading at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sacheerome share price is indicated at ₹123 apiece, which is 20.59% higher than the IPO price of ₹102.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.