Upcoming IPO: Sakhiya Skin Clinic files DRHP at BSE for SME IPO launch. Details here

Dermatology focused Sakhiya Skin has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with BSE for small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO.

The DRHP details a total offer of up to 61,72,000 equity shares, consisting of a fresh issue of up to 50,10,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 11,62,000 equity shares.

Under the OFS, promoter and selling shareholder Jagdishkumar Jadavbhai Sakhiya plans to sell up to 8,82,653 shares, while fellow promoter and selling shareholder Rupalben Jagdishbhai Sakhiya intends to offload up to 2,79,347 shares.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be utilized to expand operations by opening new clinics across India, with approximately ₹4,257.73 lakhs allocated for this expansion.

Additionally, around ₹88.50 lakhs will be used for technology and facility upgrades, ₹964.60 lakhs will be invested in its subsidiary Dr. Sakhiya's Advanced Skin Science LLP, ₹320.00 lakhs will go towards repaying certain outstanding borrowings, and the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager for IPO.

About the company The company is a dermatology-focused healthcare services provider in India offering skin, laser, anti-ageing, hair, dermato-surgery, and plastic surgery treatments, has served over 5,40,000 patients through its network of 35 clinics across 24 cities primarily operating in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In FY 2025, Sakhiya Skin Clinic generated revenue of ₹ 5,287.78 lakhs from its healthcare services, achieving a profit of 1,091.69 lakhs, with a margin of 20.6%. During the financial year, the clinic served around 1,48,192 patients, including 30,991 new patients. Its Dermato Cosmetic Clinic records nearly 1,00,000 patient visits each year across its network of 35 centres.

