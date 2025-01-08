Upcoming IPO: Sat Kartar Shopping IPO will open for subscription on Friday, January 10, and close on Tuesday, January 14. Sat Kartar Shopping IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹77 to ₹81 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Established in June 2012, Sat Kartar Shopping Limited is a healthcare company specializing in Ayurveda, dedicated to providing natural wellness solutions for both therapeutic and lifestyle products, thereby encouraging a healthier way of living. The company provides holistic, natural remedies and lifestyle items rooted in traditional Ayurveda practices, catering directly to individual consumers. It markets its products via its own website, various third-party e-commerce platforms, television advertising, and through Google and Meta applications.

The company's promoters include Manprit Singh Chadha, Pranav Singh Chadha, Simrati Kaur, and M/s Ajooni Wellness Private Ltd.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's peers are Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd (with a P/E of 64.90), and Kerala Ayurveda Ltd (with a P/E of (182.66)).

The company reported ₹127.90 crore in revenue, ₹10.24 crore in EBITDA, and ₹6.30 crore in PAT for FY24. The company's revenue, EBITDA, and PAT as of the period ended December 15, 2024, were ₹109.28 crore, ₹8.78 crore, and ₹5.89 crore, respectively.

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO details Sat Kartar Shopping IPO consists of a fresh issue of 41,72,800 equity shares, aggregating to ₹33.80 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The objectives of the issue include covering the costs of Unidentified Acquisition (both within India and internationally); funding Marketing and Advertising expenses; addressing Capital Expenditure; supporting expenditure on Technology Investments; fulfilling General Corporate Purposes; and covering the costs associated with the Issue Expenses.

The issue’s book running lead manager is Narnolia Financial Services Ltd, while the Registrar for the issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

"This IPO will enable us to accelerate our growth plans, including strategic acquisitions, enhancing our marketing and technological capabilities, and further strengthening our presence in the wellness market. We believe that this IPO will empower us to achieve even greater milestones as we continue to innovate and lead in the Ayurvedic wellness sector," said Manprit Singh Chadha, Promoter of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd.

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO GMP today Sat Kartar Shopping IPO GMP today is +10. This indicates Sat Kartar Shopping share price was trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sat Kartar Shopping share price is indicated at ₹91 apiece, which is 12.35% higher than the IPO price of ₹81.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

