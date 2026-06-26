Upcoming IPO: Sathya Agencies, Kanohar Electricals, Torrent Gas get SEBI nod to launch IPOs

Consumer electronics retailer Sathya Agencies, transformer manufacturer Kanohar Electricals, and city gas distributor Torrent Gas have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), according to an update published by the regulator on Thursday, 25 June.
Sathya Agencies and Kanohar Electricals had filed their draft IPO papers with Sebi in March and January, respectively, while Torrent Gas submitted its draft documents through the confidential filing route in March.
The regulator issued its observations between 22 June and 25 June, marking the final approval required to proceed with the public issues.
Sathya Agencies is looking to raise ₹600 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹300 crore by its promoters.
Under the OFS, promoters Johnson Asaria, J. John Sathya, and Charles Packiaraj will each sell equity shares worth ₹100 crore.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay or prepay certain borrowings, fund part of the acquisition cost of its subsidiary Unilet Appliances Private Limited, and meet general corporate requirements.
Kanohar Electricals' proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹300 crore of shares and an OFS of 1.45 crore equity shares by the promoter, K Sons Family Trust.
The company plans to deploy the proceeds from the fresh issue towards business expansion and working capital requirements. The funds will be used to purchase new machinery and equipment for its Gangol manufacturing facility, undertake civil and interior works for an office building, strengthen backward integration and automation, and support sustainability initiatives such as installing solar power plants and procuring electric vehicles for material movement within its factory premises.
Torrent Gas, which operates in the city gas distribution business, has also secured Sebi's approval for its IPO after filing its draft papers through the confidential pre-filing route.
The confidential filing mechanism enables companies to submit draft offer documents to Sebi for regulatory review without immediately disclosing commercially sensitive information to the public, allowing greater flexibility before formally launching the issue.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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