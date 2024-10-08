Upcoming IPO: SEBI approves NSDL IPO; HDFC Bank, SBI, Union Bank, others to divest stake in depository

  • Upcoming IPO: NSDL, India's largest depository, received final approval from SEBI to launch an IPO involving an offer for sale of 57,260,001 shares, allowing IDBI Bank, NSE, SBI, HDFC Bank, and Union Bank to reduce their stakes.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Oct 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Upcoming IPO: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has granted NSDL final observation to proceed with its IPO. Photo: iStock
Upcoming IPO: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has granted NSDL final observation to proceed with its IPO. Photo: iStock

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), India's largest depository, has been issued final observation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch an initial public offering (IPO).  

NSDL IPO will include the offer for sale (OFS) of 57,260,001 shares and will lead to IDBI Bank, NSE, SBI, HDFC Bank, and Union Bank of India paring their stakes.

NSDL submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the SEBI on July 7, 2023. Nonetheless, in August 2023, the DRHP was suspended by SEBI. If there is an ongoing investigation or if the company or other regulatory bodies delay providing requested information, the regulator has the authority to halt any IPO.

The depository stated in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) that six different shareholders will sell a total of 57.3 million shares in the initial public offering (IPO). IDBI Bank aims to sell up to 22.2 million shares, while NSE plans to sell 18 million shares. 

Union Bank of India is looking to sell 5.62 million shares, and both State Bank of India and the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) intend to sell 4 million and 3.4 million shares, respectively. The sixth shareholder participating in the IPO, HDFC Bank, aims to sell 4 million shares.

(more to come) 

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 10:14 AM IST
