The initial public offering (IPO) of Senores Pharmaceuticals is set to open for public subscription on Friday, December 20. The book-built issue, which combines a fresh issue to raise ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 21 lakh shares, will conclude on Tuesday, December 24. The company is yet to disclose the price band for the issue. After the completion of the IPO, the stock will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO key details Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO date: According to the RHP, the IPO will open on December 20 and close on December 24.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO price: The company will announce the price band for the issue in the coming days.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO book-running lead managers: Equirus Capital Private Limited, Ambit Private Limited and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the book-running lead managers of the issue.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the IPO.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date: As the 'T+3 rule' mandates a stock to be listed on the stock exchanges by three working days from the closure of the IPO, Senores Pharmaceuticals stock could be listed on Monday, December 30 since December 25 is Christmas holiday and December 28 and 29 are weekends.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO objects: The company intends to use the net proceeds to invest in its subsidiaries and pay some of its borrowings. Some parts of the net proceeds will be used for acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO business overview: According to the RHP, Senores Pharmaceuticals is a global research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products. It caters to the regulated markets of the US, Canada and the United Kingdom and has a presence in emerging markets as well. It also manufactures critical care injectables and APIs.

Senores Pharmaceuticals financial performance: For FY22, the company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹141.70 million which rose to ₹353.37 million in FY23 and to ₹2,145.24 million in FY24. For the period ended September 30, 2024, the company's revenue from operations came at ₹1,810.18 million.

Consolidated profit for FY22 stood at ₹9.91 million. It rose to ₹84.33 million in FY23 and ₹327.08 million in FY24. For the period ended September 30, the company's profit stood at ₹239.43 million.

