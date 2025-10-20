Upcoming IPO: Shreeji Global FMCG IPO opens on November 4; issue price band set at ₹120-125 apiece; check GMP

Upcoming IPO: Shreeji Global FMCG IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, November 4 and close on Friday, November 7. Shreeji Global FMCG IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹120 to ₹125 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 equity shares thereafter.

Shreeji Global FMCG provides a distinctive range of mixes and spices. Its current goods include flours, pulses, grains, seeds, whole and ground spices, and other food items.

The company uses the brand name "SHETHJI" to market its goods. Channa, cumin seeds (jeera), coriander seeds, sesame seeds, groundnuts, kalonji seeds, fennel seeds, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and coriander powder are among its products.

A few other agricultural products are imported, such as Madagascar cloves and coriander seeds from the United Arab Emirates, Reduced FAT Desiccated Coconut from Sri Lanka, Autumn Star Anise, Cigar Cassia, Broken Cassia, Split Cassia from Vietnam, and Milling Wheat (Non-GMO, Crop 2023) from Singapore. These are then processed at the company's own facility.

It sells goods to big corporations, small enterprises, and individual traders. It sells products in 20-gram to 40-kilogram package sizes. It has two production and processing plants in Rajkot and Morbi that are ideally situated.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Sheetal Universal Ltd (with a P/E of 17.75), and Madhusudan Masala Ltd (with a P/E of 17.31).

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO details Shreeji Global FMCG is a book-built IPO valued at ₹85.00 crore. This issue consists solely of a fresh offering of 68 lakh equity shares. The final allotment is anticipated to be completed on November 10, 2025, with a provisional listing on the NSE SME platform set for November 12, 2025.

The company aims to use the net proceeds from the IPO for several purposes, including expanding manufacturing, enhancing processing capabilities, implementing solar energy solutions for internal use, and bolstering working capital to aid procurement, inventory management, and fulfillment in both domestic and international markets.

Retail investors need to apply for at least 2 lots, which equal 2,000 shares, requiring an investment of ₹2,50,000 at the upper price range. HNI investors must apply for a minimum of 3 lots (3,000 shares), totaling ₹3,75,000.

Interactive Financial Services Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar. Svcm Securities Private Limited and B.N. Rathi Securities Limited are the designated market makers for this offering.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO GMP today Shreeji Global FMCG IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹125 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.