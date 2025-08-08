Upcoming IPO: Silver Consumer Electricals files DRHP for ₹1,400 crore offer

Upcoming IPO: Silver Consumer Electricals has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹1,400 crore.

Advertisement

The offer is a mix of fresh issue, worth up to ₹1,000 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS), aggregating up to ₹400 crore. Vinit Dharamshibhai Bediya is the sole promoter selling shareholder in the OFS.

The company plans to use the funds raised for repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings availed by it or its subsidiary BAPL and for general corporate purposes.

In the Silver Consumer Electricals IPO, 50% of the offer is proposed to be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% for the retail investors.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited and Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs), and MUFG Intime is the registrar for Silver Consumer Electricals IPO.

Advertisement

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

About Silver Consumer Electricals Silver Consumer Electricals is a large-scale manufacturer of electrical consumer durables, including pumps and motors, solar pumps and controllers, fans, lighting, other consumer electrical products and agricultural equipment.

According to its DRHP, it is the fastest-growing manufacturer of electrical consumer durables and agricultural equipment in India in terms of revenue from operations with a CAGR of 95.17% between Fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, the company has installed capacities of 2,400,000 units for pumps and motors, and 7,200,000 units for fans, 21,900,000 units for lighting products and 72,000 units for agricultural equipment.

On the financial front, the company has seen its revenue rise at a CAGR of 95% from ₹416 crore in Fiscal 2023 to ₹1586 crore in Fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, the profit after tax (PAT) has seen a growth at a CAGR of 55.54% to ₹48 crore from ₹20 crore during the same period.

Advertisement