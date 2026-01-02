Upcoming IPO: Silverstorm Parks and Resorts files DRHP for SME IPO launch. Details here

Upcoming SME IPO: Silverstorm Parks and Resorts, an integrated amusement destination, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with BSE SME in preparation for its upcoming IPO. The issue will comprise up to 62,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

The objective of the issue is to fund capital expenditure related to the setup of Lucknow Snow Park and FEC, expansion and upgradation of the existing theme park, repayment of certain borrowings, and to meet general corporate purposes, as per the company's press release.

The company filed its DRHP with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on December 26, 2025.

Details such as the IPO size, price band, lot size, and other key dates will be announced by the company in due course.

About Silverstorm Parks and Resorts The company is an integrated amusement destination located near the Athirappilly waterfalls in Thrissur, Kerala. Spread across approximately 17.38 acres, the Athirappilly Theme Park combines an amusement-cum-water park, Kerala’s first indoor snow park, and an integrated resort, offering a comprehensive entertainment experience for families, tourists, students, corporate groups, and institutions.

The company operates an indoor snow park, “Snow Storm,” at Athirappilly and has expanded its footprint through a subsidiary with a snow park in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and an upcoming snow park and family entertainment centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In terms of footfalls, the company stated in a press release that it has recorded over 15 lakh visitors at Athirappilly during the last three financial years and the six-month period ended September 30, 2025.

As part of its growth strategy, Silver Storm is developing a 1.2 km aerial cable car project at Athirappilly, which the company expects to be operational in the fourth quarter of FY26, and it believes this will further enhance its offerings through the addition of new amusement rides and high-thrill water attractions.

Looking at its financial performance, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹31 crore, EBITDA of ₹16.56 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹9.71 crore for the financial year FY25.

For the six-month period ended September 2025, the company achieved consolidated revenue of ₹13.12 crore, EBITDA of ₹7.16 crore, and PAT of ₹4.15 crore, as per the press release.

