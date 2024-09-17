Upcoming SME IPO: WOL 3D India IPO to list on September 30. Check issue size, price band and other details

Upcoming SME IPO: WOL 3D India Limited, a leading player in the 3D printing industry since 1988, is all set to make its market debut through an initial public offering on the NSE SME platform.

Shivangini
Published17 Sep 2024, 03:43 PM IST
WOL 3D India will utilise the funds raised through the IPO to repay outstanding borrowings and meet working capital requirements. Photo: iStock
WOL 3D India will utilise the funds raised through the IPO to repay outstanding borrowings and meet working capital requirements. Photo: iStock

Upcoming SME IPO: WOL 3D India Limited, a pioneer in 3D printing solutions since 1988, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on the NSE SME platform on September 30. The company aims to raise 25.56 crore by issuing 17.04 lakh new shares, with a price band of 142 to 150 per share.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing shares hit 10% upper circuit, jumps 160% in two days post-listing

Key Dates and Details:

Subscription Period: September 23-25, 2024

Expected Listing Date: September 30, 2024

Share Allotment: September 26, 2024

Demat Account Credit: September 27, 2024

The IPO structure allocates 50 per cent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). Retail investors must invest a minimum of 1.5 lakh for 1,000 shares, while High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) need to bid for at least 2,000 shares, totaling 3 lakh at the upper price band.

Also Read | Popular Foundations IPO Day 3: Check subscription, GMP and other details

WOL 3D India profile and performance

WOL 3D India Limited specialises in 3D printing solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including manufacturing, education, engineering, and healthcare. The company has demonstrated robust growth, with a 70 per cent increase in revenue and a 109 per cent rise in profit after tax between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024, as per an official release.

Market presence

The company manufactures 3D filaments using ABS and PLA plastics and offers prototyping services utilising FDM, SLA, and SLS technologies. It added that its services extend to CAD/CAM modelling, reverse engineering, and vacuum casting.

WOL 3D India Limited maintains a strong market presence through four branch offices in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Mumbai, complemented by five franchise offices across other cities. The company says that it leverages both physical experience centres and popular e-commerce platforms for product distribution.

Read More
Also Read | Reliance Infra share: Anil Ambani-owned stock jumps 6% on fundraise buzz

The funds raised through the IPO will be allocated towards repaying outstanding borrowings, meeting working capital requirements, and supporting general corporate purposes.

Hem Securities Limited serves as the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar. Hem Finlease has been appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

975.00
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-13.15 (-1.33%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

133.05
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-1.85 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

284.20
03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-6.15 (-2.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

294.55
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
2.05 (0.7%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

640.70
03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
47.55 (8.02%)

Kaynes Technology India

5,561.20
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
256.95 (4.84%)

Thermax

5,235.20
03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
233.3 (4.66%)

Varun Beverages

649.40
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
28.3 (4.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,970.00-150.00
    Chennai
    73,280.0020.00
    Delhi
    73,330.00-2,085.00
    Kolkata
    73,290.00-2,460.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue