Upcoming SME IPO: WOL 3D India Limited, a pioneer in 3D printing solutions since 1988, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on the NSE SME platform on September 30. The company aims to raise ₹25.56 crore by issuing 17.04 lakh new shares, with a price band of ₹142 to ₹150 per share.

Key Dates and Details: Subscription Period: September 23-25, 2024

Expected Listing Date: September 30, 2024

Share Allotment: September 26, 2024

Demat Account Credit: September 27, 2024

The IPO structure allocates 50 per cent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). Retail investors must invest a minimum of ₹1.5 lakh for 1,000 shares, while High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) need to bid for at least 2,000 shares, totaling ₹3 lakh at the upper price band.

WOL 3D India profile and performance WOL 3D India Limited specialises in 3D printing solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including manufacturing, education, engineering, and healthcare. The company has demonstrated robust growth, with a 70 per cent increase in revenue and a 109 per cent rise in profit after tax between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024, as per an official release.

Market presence The company manufactures 3D filaments using ABS and PLA plastics and offers prototyping services utilising FDM, SLA, and SLS technologies. It added that its services extend to CAD/CAM modelling, reverse engineering, and vacuum casting.

WOL 3D India Limited maintains a strong market presence through four branch offices in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Mumbai, complemented by five franchise offices across other cities. The company says that it leverages both physical experience centres and popular e-commerce platforms for product distribution.

The funds raised through the IPO will be allocated towards repaying outstanding borrowings, meeting working capital requirements, and supporting general corporate purposes.

Hem Securities Limited serves as the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar. Hem Finlease has been appointed as the market maker for the IPO.